The much-hyped OnePlus Nord is now available for pre-ordering in India via Amazon. The pre-booking window will remain open till August 3, a day before the mid-range handset goes on open sale. For the uninitiated, the Nord carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 24,999 and comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 90Hz screen, and a total of six cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display A look at the OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord sports a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-snapper setup. The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, the dual-lens setup includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The One Nord draws power from a 5G-ready octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The handset also offers support for the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Pricing and offers