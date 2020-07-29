OPPO has started rolling out the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for its F15 handset in India. The new firmware brings a system-wide dark mode, full-screen navigation gestures, an updated smart sidebar, a Game Space app, and an optimized Album UI. Separately, the OPPO A91, which is basically a rebranded version of the F15, is also receiving the same update in some countries.

Details about the new update

The ColorOS 7 update bears a build number CPH2001PUEX_11.C.11_1110_202007171130 and is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System >System Updates. According to the official announcement, the update is being rolled out to users in India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Malay, Vietnam, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

Design and display OPPO F15: At a glance

The OPPO F15 features a plastic body, waterdrop notch design, and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is available in Blazing Blue, Lightning Black, and Unicorn White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO F15 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood