Last updated on Jul 29, 2020, 11:34 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, is all set to go on its second sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
It was originally unveiled in Malaysia in June and arrived in India earlier this month.
As for the highlights, the handset has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Realme C11 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, a plastic body, and dual cameras housed on the rear end.
The handset lacks a physical fingerprint scanner but supports face unlock feature for quickly unlocking the device.
It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and comes in Rich Green and Rich Grey colors.
The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the solo 2GB/32GB storage. Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik SuperCash on Realme's website.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.