Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, is all set to go on its second sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

It was originally unveiled in Malaysia in June and arrived in India earlier this month.

As for the highlights, the handset has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

