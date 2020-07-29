In the updates since last evening, the Big Tech CEOs, who are set to appear for an antitrust Congressional hearing, released their opening statements, reiterating that they are good for America's economy and not a monopolistic force. They all are expected to be grilled over allegations/concerns of anti-competitive practices during the trial, which will begin at 9:30 pm today. Here are other major updates.

News #2 Twitter suspended Donald Trump Jr. over COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter on Tuesday blocked Donald Trump Jr. from posting new tweets to force him to remove a recently-shared tweet that showed a video falsely claiming that Hydroxychloroquine is the 'cure' for COVID-19. The same video ran on Facebook for hours and raked 20 million views before being removed. Facebook says it is reviewing why it took them so long to take the clip down.

Twitter Post Here is Trump Jr.'s spokesperson's statement on the matter

BREAKING: @Twitter @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.



Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

News #3 Toppr raises Rs. 350 crore to scale its platform, products

Indian ed-tech start-up Toppr has raised Rs. 350 crore in a Series-D round of funding led by Dubai-based investment firm Foundation Holdings. The capital will be used by Toppr to scale its main learning platform as well as other major products, including an AI-based problem-solving app, a School OS for personalized in-school, after-school experience, and a dedicated service to help kids learn coding.

News #4 Camera-maker Kodak will now make drug ingredients

Kodak, an American technology company best-known for its camera and other photography-related products, is branching into the pharma sector. The company has announced that it will be making the ingredients used in generic drugs to help fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The effort has been backed by the US government which has given a $765 million loan to support the company.

Twitter Post Here is Kodak's announcement

Kodak is proud to be a part in strengthening America’s self-sufficiency in producing the key pharmaceuticals we need to keep our citizens safe. More to come at the signing ceremony. https://t.co/PEeFP6Dh3F — Kodak (@Kodak) July 28, 2020

Other developments Other important developments to note

