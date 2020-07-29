Every now and then, Google experiments with the News section of Search to improve the experience of readers while giving them the latest and most relevant updates from credible sources. Now, to push this effort forward, the internet giant is exploring a way to enhance its results page with "more context" around news stories its readers search for. Here's all about it.

As reported by multiple outlets, Google has started testing a secondary 'For context' box in the 'Top stories' section of its main search results page. Typically, this carousel shows featured news articles around a searched topic, but with the inclusion of the new box, it also offers a second, broader story on the same topic, giving you a better, clearer understanding of the news.

The story mentioned under 'For context' also comes from the same outlet that had published the main featured story, seemingly indicating that Google will not use this to redirect traffic from one publication to another - which might be a concern for many. The change is small but may come extremely handy in gaining a detailed insight into something that is trending.

a second link to the same source (here Forbes and cnet)#google #mobile #serp #news pic.twitter.com/B7KDKSmChz — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) July 28, 2020

The second story box, although pretty useful, is currently limited to mobile searches in select regions. Also, at the moment, it only shows up with select stories from limited publications, which seems to indicate that it might be working only for specific topics right now. Google has not commented on the development or on how it decides which topics would need a secondary story.

