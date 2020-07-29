Xiaomi has launched a new 4GB/128GB variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, in India. It joins the already-existing 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models that were launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The new variant will go on sale on August 6 via Amazon as well as Mi.com. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue and Glacier White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?