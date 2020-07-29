Ahead of its launch at the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5, tipster Max Weinbach has shared a live image of Samsung's sequel to the original Galaxy Fold. The picture confirms that the upcoming phablet will be officially called 'Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G', and that it will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the internal display for the selfie snapper. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tweet

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: At a glance

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will sport a bezel-less outer cover screen that will open like a book to reveal a tablet-like primary display. On the rear, it will house a triple-camera setup. The device is expected to feature a 120Hz 8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design on the inside, a 6.23-inch screen on the outer panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is tipped to offer a triple-lens camera setup on the rear, comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, both the main and secondary screens will house a single camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The foldable device should run on Android 10, and pack a 4,365mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?