Last updated on Jul 29, 2020, 05:50 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ next week at the company's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5.
In the latest development, both the models have appeared on Google Play Console, confirming some key hardware specifications. Notably, the details are in line with the full specifications sheet that we saw earlier this week.
As per leaks, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will feature a conventional display with proportionate bezels. On the rear, they will pack a dual-camera module.
The standard model is tipped to sport an 11-inch (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen while the S7+ is likely to offer a 12.4-inch (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display.
Both the tablets will also come bundled with an S Pen.
Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are likely to sport a dual-camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) secondary camera with an LED flash. On the front, they will offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Tab S7 and S7+ are expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The standard model is said to pack a 7,040mAh battery while the Plus version will house a 10,090mAh battery.
The duo should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will be announced at the 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5. However, looking at the specifications and features of both the devices, the line-up should start at around Rs. 50,000.
