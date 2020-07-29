A new variant of the LG Velvet has been spotted on Google Play Console. According to the listing (via 91mobiles), the handset will draw power from a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset and pack 6GB of RAM. However, in terms of design, features, and camera, this new model should be identical to the Snapdragon 765G-powered Velvet that was launched last month.

Design and display A look at the upcoming LG Velvet variant

The new LG Velvet model is likely to retain the design of the existing variant. Hence, it should offer a premium glass-metal body, a curved screen with a waterdrop notch, and an IP68 rating. On the rear, it is expected to house a triple-lens snapper setup. It is also likely to feature a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset should come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 16MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

According to the Google Play Console listing, the upcoming LG Velvet variant will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The smartphone should run on Android 10, and pack a 4,300mAh battery. It is also likely to offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?