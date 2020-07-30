Due to the ongoing pandemic and all the social distancing measures in place, it is no longer possible (and safe) to hang out with friends and groove on each others' favorite music. But, while you may not be able to sit or chat together, these much-cherished listening parties can still go on, thanks to Spotify and its all-new 'Group Session'. Here's all about it.

Group Session First, what is Group Session?

Announced in May, Group Session is Spotify's way of letting people stream together — the same music at the same time. You can use it to share DJ duties with friends/family, allowing them to participate and collaborate on a 'joint listening session'. All Group Session's participants can play, pause, skip tracks/podcasts, or add new ones of their choice in the queue.

Advantage Distance is not a factor anymore

When Group Session debuted, it was limited only to in-person music parties, meaning you could only share the DJ duties with people who were in your close vicinity. But, now, the music streaming giant has added the option to let people stream simultaneously, even if the participants are 1,000 miles away.

Possibilities This can be useful in many ways

Along with enabling a way to jam out with distant friends and family members, Spotify's Group Sessions can also come handy in many more ways. For instance, you and your long-distance partner can go for a group jog and keep the same pace with a Power Run playlist simultaneously or listen to daily news briefings together.

Steps How to start a Group Session?

To host a Group Session, you and all your streaming partners need to have a Spotify Premium subscription. Once that is done, just tap the Connect button at the bottom-left corner of Spotify's play screen and scroll down to "Start a group session." From there, tap "Start Session" to get a shareable link that would let other guest listeners join and collaborate.

Joining 2 to 5 people can join at present