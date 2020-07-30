Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 will go on another flash sale today. The pocket-friendly handset will be up for grabs at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. It was launched in India earlier this month and is the third device in the Redmi Note 9 series. As for the highlights, the phone features a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 has a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Scarlet Red, and Pebble Grey color options.

Information Redmi Note 9 has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?