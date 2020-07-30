POCO M2 Pro is all set to go on sale once again in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The handset was launched on our shores earlier this month and arrives as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. As for the highlights, it offers a Snapdragon 720G chipset, four rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Design and display POCO M2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO M2 Pro offers an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the back, it houses a square-shaped quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 Pro sports a quad rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?