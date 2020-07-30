Last updated on Jul 30, 2020, 01:24 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M31s in India today. It arrives as a follow-up to the Galaxy M31 that was launched in February this year.
The handset features an in-trend punch-hole design, an Exynos 9611 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.
Here are more details.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s features an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.
For connectivity, it offers support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for pocket-pinch, the Galaxy M31s costs Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB/128GB model. It will go on sale in the country starting August 6 via Samsung's e-store and Amazon.
