Even after all the promises, video conferencing giant Zoom keeps running into security issues. Just recently, we detailed a bug in the service that allowed mimicking of reputed organizations, and now, in another case, a researcher has reported a vulnerability that allowed cracking of private meeting passwords in a matter of minutes. Here is all you need to know about it.

Passcodes No rate limiting in six-digit passcode of meetings

In a recent tweet, Tom Anthony, the Product VP at SearchPilot, revealed that Zoom's web client, in April, was not rate-limiting the attempts to enter the default 6-digit passcode of video meetings. The issue, he found, could easily be exploited by anyone to brute-force all possible passcode combinations, 1 million in all, and enter into private conferences, without the consent of the host.

Demo He tested the theory, broke into a meeting

Anthony tested his theory and was able to break into a private Zoom meeting in a matter of just 25 minutes. He used an AWS machine for the hack and brute-forced some 91,000 combinations until the correct one appeared and worked. "With improved threading, and distributing across 4-5 cloud servers, you could check the entire password space within a few minutes," he emphasized.

Twitter Post Here is Anthony's tweet

So a few months ago I realised Zoom doesn't rate limit password attempts for meetings, and has only 1 million passwords. Meaning you could join private meetings within minutes. 😮 https://t.co/NDUEmzUprX — Tom Anthony (@TomAnthonySEO) July 29, 2020

Report Then, the bug was reported to Zoom, fix was deployed

After discovering the flaw, Anthony reported the matter to Zoom, prompting the company to take its web client down - to prevent any exploit. Then, in about a week, the video-conference giant deployed a fix for the flaw by requiring a "user to log in to join meetings in the web client, and updating the default meeting passwords to be non-numeric and longer."

Statement No evidence of issue being exploited, Zoom clarified