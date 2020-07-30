Honor's budget-friendly 9A smartphone will be announced in India tomorrow i.e. July 31. Now, just ahead of its launch, a premature Amazon listing has revealed the prices of the handset.

According to the listing, the Honor 9A will cost Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB/64GB model.

Notably, the handset was announced in Russia earlier in February and its specifications are already known.

Here's our roundup.