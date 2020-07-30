Last updated on Jul 30, 2020, 08:13 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Honor's budget-friendly 9A smartphone will be announced in India tomorrow i.e. July 31. Now, just ahead of its launch, a premature Amazon listing has revealed the prices of the handset.
According to the listing, the Honor 9A will cost Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB/64GB model.
Notably, the handset was announced in Russia earlier in February and its specifications are already known.
Here's our roundup.
The Honor 9A features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue color options.
On the rear side, the Honor 9A bears a triple camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Honor 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As per the Amazon listing, the Honor 9A will be launched at Rs. 11,999 for the solo 3GB/64GB storage variant. Lastly, it will go on sale starting August 6 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
