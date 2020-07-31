Samsung's successor to the original Galaxy Fold, which will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2, has been leaked in high-quality press renders. The images showcase the premium foldable phone from all angles, revealing a vastly improved design. It will feature an edge-to-edge external display, a Note 20-like triple rear camera system, and an all-new flexible main screen with a punch-hole camera.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: At a glance

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will retain the shape of the original Fold and the same book-like out-folding design. However, the external shell will now house a bigger 6.23-inch screen whereas the main 7.7-inch internal display will feature a punch-hole setup for the camera. The flexible screen is also likely to be protected by an ultra-thin glass that we saw on the Z Flip.

Cameras It will offer a total of five cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will offer a total of five cameras. The triple-lens module on the back will comprise a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. The external and internal displays will house a single camera each for selfies and video calling. However, the specifications of these sensors are unclear at the moment.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be powered by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It is rumored to pack a 4,356mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.