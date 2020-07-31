Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme X2 mid-ranger. The firmware brings important fixes related to Bluetooth, an improved Phone Manager app, an optimized Game Space feature, and other system improvements. The update also adds a smooth scrolling feature in the Realme Lab section and upgrades the Android security patch to July 2020. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The update carries version number RMX1992EX_11.C.11 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.11 and has a download size of around 283MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method and hence, not everyone will receive the update at the same time. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System >System Updates.

Design and display Realme X2: At a glance

Talking about the specifications and features of Realme X2, the handset has a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green color options.

Information Realme X2 has a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme X2 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood