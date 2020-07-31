Last updated on Jul 31, 2020, 12:27 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme X2 mid-ranger.
The firmware brings important fixes related to Bluetooth, an improved Phone Manager app, an optimized Game Space feature, and other system improvements.
The update also adds a smooth scrolling feature in the Realme Lab section and upgrades the Android security patch to July 2020.
Here are more details.
The update carries version number RMX1992EX_11.C.11 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.11 and has a download size of around 283MB.
It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method and hence, not everyone will receive the update at the same time.
To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System >System Updates.
Talking about the specifications and features of Realme X2, the handset has a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green color options.
The Realme X2 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Realme X2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.