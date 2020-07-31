Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, TECNO has launched the Spark 6 Air in India. The handset comes with a familiar waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, an entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Alongside the Spark 6 Air, the company has also introduced a single-ear wireless earbud called the Minipod M1 for calls and mono audio playback.

Design and display TECNO Spark 6 Air: At a glance

The TECNO Spark 6 Air sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 7-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is offered in Comet Black and Ocean Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark 6 Air comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Spark 6 Air draws power from a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 skin on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?