Realme's newly-launched budget smartphone, the Realme 6i, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month as a rebranded version of Realme 6s. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 6i: At a glance

The Realme 6i offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. It houses a quad-camera setup on the back and a physical fingerprint reader on the right side of the frame. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options.

Information Realme 6i has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme 6i features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 6i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?