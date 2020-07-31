After hitting multiple delays, Google's budget-friendly smartphone, the Pixel 4a, will finally be launched on August 3, the company has confirmed. The tech giant hasn't specifically mentioned the name of the handset but it has revealed that a new phone is coming (no points for guessing). Earlier this month, Google accidentally showed off the Pixel 4a by listing it on its web store.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

As per previous leaks, the Pixel 4a will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped single camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is tipped to sport a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 4a is likely to feature a single 12.2MP rear camera with support for dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. For selfies and video calling, it is expected to offer an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a is said to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?