OPPO has launched its premium mid-range smartphone, the OPPO Reno4 Pro, in India. It has the same design and features as the China-specific model but carries slightly different hardware. In India, the Reno4 Pro sports a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 90Hz screen, four rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W charging support. It will go on sale starting August 5. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 Pro features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved screen edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in Starry Night and Silky White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?