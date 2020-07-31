Last updated on Jul 31, 2020, 02:40 pm
Shubham Gupta
OPPO has launched its premium mid-range smartphone, the OPPO Reno4 Pro, in India. It has the same design and features as the China-specific model but carries slightly different hardware.
In India, the Reno4 Pro sports a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 90Hz screen, four rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W charging support. It will go on sale starting August 5.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved screen edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in Starry Night and Silky White color options.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Reno4 Pro is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. As for launch offers, buyers can avail 10% cashback on select banks and exchange discounts via Cashify. The handset will go on sale starting August 5.
