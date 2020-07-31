Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Honor has launched the Honor 9A and Honor 9S in India. The devices come with Huawei's AppGallery instead of Google Mobile Services. As for the highlights, both the handsets offer a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 'Full View' HD+ display, and dual-SIM support. The duo will go on sale starting August 6 via Amazon. Here are more details.

Phone #1 Honor 9A

The Honor 9A features a waterdrop notch design with a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Honor 9A has a 13MP triple rear camera

The Honor 9A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Honor 9S

The Honor 9S offers a conventional 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) screen with chunky bezels on the top and bottom. It misses out on a physical fingerprint scanner. At the heart, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 3,020mAh battery.

Information Honor 9S offers an 8MP single rear camera

The Honor 9S features a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera with autofocus and LED flash support. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Pricing What about the price?