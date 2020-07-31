Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the global variant of the Reno4 in Thailand. It retains the design of the original Reno4 5G model that was introduced in China last month but offers a slightly different specifications sheet. The global version features a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a total of six cameras, and a 4,015mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie shooters and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Galactic Blue and Space Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno4 sports a quad rear camera that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The dual-lens selfie shooter includes a 32MP (f/2.4) main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?