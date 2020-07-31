Expanding its portfolio of Android TVs, Nokia has launched the 65-inch model of its smart TV in India. It is similar to the existing 43-inch and 55-inch variants and has been manufactured by brand-licensee Flipkart. The Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) features a 4K LED screen, built-in Chromecast, and JBL speakers backed by Dolby Audio. Here's our take.

Design and display Nokia Smart TV (65-inch): At a glance

The Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) has slim bezels on the sides, a thick border at the bottom, and sits on a chrome-covered pedestal stand. The display is a 65-inch LED panel that offers 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle, and Dolby Vision support. For audio, the television packs two JBL-tuned 12W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) is powered by a quad-core Cortex A53 chipset, coupled with Mali 450MP4 GPU, 2.25GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The television runs on Android TV 9 and supports Google Assistant as well as Chromecast. It also offers support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

Information It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and single-band Wi-Fi

On the connectivity front, the Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs multiple I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an analog audio input, a digital audio output, and an RF input port.

Pricing Pricing and offers