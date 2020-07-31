Last updated on Jul 31, 2020, 07:15 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Expanding its portfolio of Android TVs, Nokia has launched the 65-inch model of its smart TV in India. It is similar to the existing 43-inch and 55-inch variants and has been manufactured by brand-licensee Flipkart.
The Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) features a 4K LED screen, built-in Chromecast, and JBL speakers backed by Dolby Audio.
Here's our take.
The Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) has slim bezels on the sides, a thick border at the bottom, and sits on a chrome-covered pedestal stand.
The display is a 65-inch LED panel that offers 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle, and Dolby Vision support.
For audio, the television packs two JBL-tuned 12W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support.
The Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) is powered by a quad-core Cortex A53 chipset, coupled with Mali 450MP4 GPU, 2.25GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.
The television runs on Android TV 9 and supports Google Assistant as well as Chromecast. It also offers support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.
On the connectivity front, the Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs multiple I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an analog audio input, a digital audio output, and an RF input port.
The Nokia Smart TV (65-inch) carries a price-tag of Rs. 64,999 and will go on sale starting August 6 via Flipkart.
As for the launch offers, buyers will be able to avail a 10% instant discount via Standard Chartered Credit Card EMI transactions, 5% off through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 7,223/month.
