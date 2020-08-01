As the company's first laptop in India, Honor has launched the MagicBook 15 in the country. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, TÜV Rheinland-certified Full-HD screen, a pop-up webcam, and a built-in fingerprint reader. The MagicBook 15 carries a price-tag of Rs. 42,990 and will go on sale starting August 6. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor MagicBook 15: At a glance

The Honor MagicBook 15 features a brushed-metallic finish and narrow bezels on three sides. It has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle. Further, the device offers a chiclet-style keyboard, a trackpad with multi-touch gestures, and a physical fingerprint scanner. As for color options, it comes in a single shade of Mystic Silver.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor MagicBook 15 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U chipset, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and an AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card. The notebook runs on Windows 10 Home edition and packs a 42Wh battery which can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes via the bundled 65W fast-charger.

Connectivity Connectivity options available on the MagicBook 15

The Honor MagicBook 15 offers a host of I/O ports including a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as NFC. The device also houses a pop-up webcam, dual speakers, and dual microphones.

Pricing Pricing and offers