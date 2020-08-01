Last updated on Aug 01, 2020, 12:29 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has surfaced on Geekbench with Samsung's in-house Exynos 990 chipset and 12GB of RAM.
The scores achieved by the upcoming phablet are at par with the S20 Ultra but fall behind Snapdragon 865-powered devices like the OnePlus 8, which currently leads the Geekbench Android Benchmark Chart.
Here are more details.
Geekbench is a cross-platform processor benchmark platform which grades processors on their single-core and multi-core performances.
While calculating multi-core scores, Geekbench runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core and reports an aggregate score.
With single-core scores, the same process is applied but on a single core. The quicker a CPU completes the instructions, the higher is its Geekbench score.
The Note 20 Ultra appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-N986B. The listing, uploaded on July 30, reveals that the handset received 928 and 2,721 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 leads the charts with 904 and 3,318 points.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a metal-glass build and an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, there will be a triple-camera setup.
The smartphone is tipped to feature a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
It should also offer an under-display fingerprint reader and an S Pen.
As per leaks, the Note 20 Ultra will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.
The Note 20 Ultra is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is likely to support 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.
It should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.
