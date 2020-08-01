Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has surfaced on Geekbench with Samsung's in-house Exynos 990 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The scores achieved by the upcoming phablet are at par with the S20 Ultra but fall behind Snapdragon 865-powered devices like the OnePlus 8, which currently leads the Geekbench Android Benchmark Chart. Here are more details.

Technicality First, a bit about Geekbench and its scores

Geekbench is a cross-platform processor benchmark platform which grades processors on their single-core and multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, Geekbench runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core and reports an aggregate score. With single-core scores, the same process is applied but on a single core. The quicker a CPU completes the instructions, the higher is its Geekbench score.

Information How did Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra perform on Geekbench?

The Note 20 Ultra appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-N986B. The listing, uploaded on July 30, reveals that the handset received 928 and 2,721 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 leads the charts with 904 and 3,318 points.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a metal-glass build and an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, there will be a triple-camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It should also offer an under-display fingerprint reader and an S Pen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per leaks, the Note 20 Ultra will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood