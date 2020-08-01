Vivo is all set to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Vivo S7, in China on August 3. Now, just days ahead of its launch, an official teaser has confirmed that the handset will sport a 44MP dual selfie shooter. Earlier, a Chinese tipster had shared the renders of the device, revealing its key design details. Here's everything we know so far.

Design and display Vivo S7: At a glance

According to leaks, the Vivo S7 will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch to house a dual-lens selfie camera. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The handset is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it is said to come in White, Black, and Blue Gradient color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo S7 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) super-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) tertiary camera. For selfies, the dual-lens setup is said to include a 44MP (f/2.2) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) super-wide-angle camera. As for video recording capabilities, the rear camera should support 4K shooting at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S7 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?