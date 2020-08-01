Xiaomi's sub-brand Black Shark has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 3S, in China. The flagship model comes as an upgrade to the Black Shark 3 that was announced in March this year. As for the key highlights, the Black Shark 3S features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,729mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Black Shark 3S: At a glance

The Black Shark 3S retains the design of the Black Shark 3, featuring an aluminum body and a conventional screen with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has two pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Information Black Shark 3S has a 64MP triple rear camera

The Black Shark 3S features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Black Shark 3S draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based JOYUI 12 and packs a 4,729mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?