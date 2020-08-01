Last updated on Aug 01, 2020, 01:13 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's sub-brand Black Shark has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 3S, in China. The flagship model comes as an upgrade to the Black Shark 3 that was announced in March this year.
As for the key highlights, the Black Shark 3S features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,729mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Black Shark 3S retains the design of the Black Shark 3, featuring an aluminum body and a conventional screen with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has two pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
The Black Shark 3S features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Black Shark 3S draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based JOYUI 12 and packs a 4,729mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Black Shark 3S costs CNY 4,000 (approximately Rs. 43,000) for the base-end 12GB/128GB model, CNY 4,300 (around Rs. 46,200) for the mid-tier 12GB/256GB version, and CNY 4,800 (roughly Rs. 51,500) for the range-topping 12GB/512GB variant. The handset will go on sale starting August 4.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.