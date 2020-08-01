Huawei is working to launch its affordable tablet, the MatePad T8, in India soon. The tech giant has released a teaser with a crossword puzzle that can be completed with the letters 'MatePad T8'. The specifications and features of the tablet are already known considering it is available in China and Romania. However, the India-specific model is unlikely to support Google Mobile Services.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Each word that you spot in this crossword is a feature of our next big surprise! Link up all the missing letters together and find the name of our big surprise.

Let's see who cracks this 'Ultimate Puzzle!'#HuaweiIndia #Puzzle #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/8Jt5kr9cSY — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) July 30, 2020

Design and display Huawei MatePad T8: At a glance

The Huawei MatePad T8 features a metal body design and a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a single camera module. The tablet sports an 8-inch HD+ (800x1260 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10. Further, it will be offered in a single Deep Sea Blue color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the camera department, the Huawei MatePad T8 tablet offers a single 5MP (f/2.2) rear camera. For selfies and video-calling, the device has a basic 2MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei MatePad T8 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek MTK8768 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android-10 based EMUI 10 and packs a 5,100mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?