Expanding its portfolio of laptops in India, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has launched the ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook 14, and VivoBook Ultra K14 models in the country. The laptops come with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core chipsets, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. As for the pocket-pinch, they are available at a starting price of Rs. 39,990.

Laptop #1 ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14: Prices start at Rs. 39,990

The VivoBook Ultra K14 has a brushed metal design with narrow bezels. It sports a 14-inch Full-HD backlit LED screen and comes in Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, and Indie Black color options. It is powered by Intel Core i3/i5 processors, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Under the hood, the notebook houses a 42Wh battery.

Laptop #2 ASUS VivoBook S14: Prices start at Rs. 67,990

The VivoBook S14 features a metallic body and a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED screen with narrow bezels. It has a 50Wh battery, a full-sized backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad with an integrated fingerprint reader. At the heart, the VivoBook S14 packs up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Laptop #3 ASUS ZenBook 13: Prices start at Rs. 79,990

ASUS ZenBook 13 has a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080) LED display and weighs around 1.07kg. It is backed by up to 10th-generation Intel Core Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The ultrabook also offers an HD infrared (IR) webcam, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Harman Kardon-certified audio, and a 67Wh battery.

Laptop #4 ASUS ZenBook 14: Prices start at Rs. 79,990