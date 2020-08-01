As the latest addition to its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones, Realme is set to announce the V5 model in China on August 3. In the latest development, a tipster has claimed that the handset will cost CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant. Earlier, a leak had revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Realme V5.

Design and display Realme V5: At a glance

According to the previous leaks, the Realme V5 will feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme V5 is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme V5 is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,900mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?