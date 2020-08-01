Last updated on Aug 01, 2020, 08:30 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones, Realme is set to announce the V5 model in China on August 3. In the latest development, a tipster has claimed that the handset will cost CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant.
Earlier, a leak had revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Realme V5.
According to the previous leaks, the Realme V5 will feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Realme V5 is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.
The Realme V5 is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset should run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,900mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As per the tip-off, the Realme V5 will carry a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,250) for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch event on August 3.
