Alphabet Inc. has reportedly fired a Google Cloud employee after allegations of domestic violence surfaced against him. The employee, Bret McGowen, used to work at the Google Cloud's third-party software developers. McGowen's girlfriend, Brittany Richards, had leveled allegations of domestic violence on social media. Richards said the violence had lasted for two years while she was dating McGowen. Here are more details.

According to The Information, Alphabet has terminated McGowen's employment. A company spokesperson told the publication, "Like everyone, we were horrified by the images and videos we saw this week and took immediate action. We can confirm this person no longer works at Google." The decision came after Richards started sharing photos, videos, and accounts from the alleged assault on Twitter.

Richards said, "Since February 2019—the first time the police were called... I've been subjected to a nightmare." She added, "I've navigated mental, verbal, and physical abuse, weekly, if not every other day of my life at the hands of the man who continued to tell me he wanted us to be 'partners' but in the same sentence, told me things like, 'Go kill yourself'..."

But the best, when I could barely right back was what happened in a hotel room in my city because I couldn't deliver a dream of Brets for two women at once @gdg @GCPcloud @the_thagomizer @martinomander @swongful @kelseyhightower I didn't deserve this. No woman does.

On Twitter, Richards had shared Chicago Police Department records showing McGowen's arrest in November 2019 for domestic battery and bodily harm. In a series of tweets, she also shared photos of her injuries and videos where McGowen apparently admitted to some of the allegations of violence. In one such video, McGowen apparently apologizes for "beating [Richards'] face into a wall."

Finally, I got the confession to beating my face in I've been waiting for in his own #Serverless studio @BretMcG THANK you for the apology. My hope is you never seek to destroy a woman again. Especially not one you attempt to continue to manipulate and control into silence.

Tweeting at Google Cloud Platform, Richards wrote, "Bret McGowen is YOUR public representative for Serverless. This is the chat transcript where he hid in the Chelsea NYC office to evade cops and the black eye he gave me for MY PHONE CODE BEING OLD."

@GCPcloud @the_thagomizer @martinomander This is YOUR team. Bret McGowen is YOUR team and YOUR public representative for #Serverless. This is the chat transcript where he hid in the Chelsea NYC office to evade cops and the black eye he gave me for MY PHONE CODE BEING OLD.

Ant Stanley, who is the co-founder of the ServerlessDays series of global events, wrote on Twitter, "Effective immediately Bret McGowen from @GCPcloud is banned from all ServerlessDays events. Domestic abusers are not welcome in the Serverless community."

