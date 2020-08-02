OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS update and the July 2020 Android security patch for its OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The latest firmware adds support for OnePlus Buds, optimizes RAM management, updates the GMS package to May 2020, and improves overall system stability. It also fixes a crashing issue on the Chrome app and black screen problem while opening logkit.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware carries version number OxygenOS 10.3.5 and has a download size of 248MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus 6 and 6T

The OnePlus 6 has a wide display cut-out and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor while the 6T sports a waterdrop notch design and an in-screen fingerprint reader. Both the handsets have a metal-glass construction and a dual-lens rear camera. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED display while the 6T bears a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the OnePlus 6 and 6T have a dual rear-camera setup, comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 20MP (f/1.7) wide-angle lens with a dual-LED flash. On the front, both the handsets offer a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood