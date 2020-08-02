Last updated on Aug 02, 2020, 01:13 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS update and the July 2020 Android security patch for its OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones.
The latest firmware adds support for OnePlus Buds, optimizes RAM management, updates the GMS package to May 2020, and improves overall system stability.
It also fixes a crashing issue on the Chrome app and black screen problem while opening logkit.
The firmware carries version number OxygenOS 10.3.5 and has a download size of 248MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.
The OnePlus 6 has a wide display cut-out and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor while the 6T sports a waterdrop notch design and an in-screen fingerprint reader.
Both the handsets have a metal-glass construction and a dual-lens rear camera.
The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED display while the 6T bears a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen.
Both the OnePlus 6 and 6T have a dual rear-camera setup, comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 20MP (f/1.7) wide-angle lens with a dual-LED flash. On the front, both the handsets offer a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
These handsets draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 6 packs a 3,300mAh battery, while the 6T has a larger 3,700mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, both the smartphones offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
