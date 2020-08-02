As lockdown restrictions have been eased across the world, many smartphone manufacturers have decided to launch their latest products. Over the past couple of weeks, handsets like OPPO Reno4 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 5S, and Realme C15 have gone official. Now, in the coming days, new offerings like the Note 20 series, Galaxy M51, and Pixel 4a will be launched. Take a look!

Phone #1 POCO C3: Expected to be priced around Rs. 7,500

The POCO C3 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C and is expected to be launched in India later this month. The smartphone will have a waterdrop-shaped notch, a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It should be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information POCO C3 will sport three rear cameras

As a rebranded Redmi 9C, the POCO C3 would bear a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. On the front, a 5MP selfie snapper is expected.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy M51: Expected to be priced at Rs. 20,000

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be launched in India around August-September. The handset is tipped to feature a punch-hole design and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen. It should also offer a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it should draw power from a Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information The Galaxy M51 should have a triple rear camera setup

The Galaxy M51 is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it is expected to bear a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 Google Pixel 4a: Expected to be priced at Rs. 26,000

The Pixel 4a will make its debut on August 3. The smartphone will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen. The fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the rear. It should run on an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 3,080mAh battery.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 4a is tipped to sport a single 12.2MP rear camera with support for dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. Meanwhile, for selfies and video calling, an 8MP snapper is expected on the front.

Phone #4 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Expected to cost around Rs. 1,20,000

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will go official on August 5. The handset will have a bezel-less metal-glass body and a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will also offer an under-display fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it will run on a Snapdragon 865+/Exynos 990 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have three rear cameras