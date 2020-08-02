Xiaomi's Redmi 9 Prime will launch in India on August 4 at 12 pm and will be up for grabs during Amazon's Prime Day sale on August 6 and 7. The phone is touted to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant and should pack a Full-HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a quad rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Meanwhile, here's a teaser from the company

Super excited for the launch of #Redmi9Prime on 4th Aug @ 12 noon! 🤩#PrimetimeAllrounder features best-in-class features, one among them being a display, that no other phone offers in the price band.📱#BackToPrime with #FHD+ display! 📺 RT if you ♥️ this.#Xiaomi ❤️ #FullHD pic.twitter.com/X1v63NjJNc — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 31, 2020

Design and display Here's a look at the Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime is expected to sport a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. Meanwhile, on the rear, a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data are likely. The smartphone should feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 3 for display protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Prime should house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is likely. Both the front and the rear cameras should be able to record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

Redmi 9 Prime is expected to draw power from an octa-core Helio G80 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?