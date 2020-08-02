Ahead of the Google Pixel 4a's launch on August 3, renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared press renders and pricing and availability details of the upcoming smartphone. As per the images, the device will have a punch-hole display and a single rear camera housed within a square-shaped camera bump. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost $349 (roughly Rs. 26,150). Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the tipster's tweet

Full Google Pixel 4a Specifications in this thread thanks to @samsungbloat!



-6+128GB, $349 in the US

-Snapdragon 730G

-Pixel 4a 5G with Pixel 5 fall launch, $499

-5.81" Punch-hole FHD+ HDR 19.5:9 OLED Display, AOD Now Playing

-144x69.4x8.2mm, 143g

-3140mAH Battery#Pixel4a pic.twitter.com/qkcwlznJQL — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 1, 2020

Design and display Here's a look at the Google Pixel 4a

As per the leaked renders, the Pixel 4a will feature a plastic body and a punch-hole design with narrow bezels. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped single camera module and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the renders, the Pixel 4a will have a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) rear camera with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling is likely. The rear camera should support 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera should be able to record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone should run on Android 10, and pack a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?