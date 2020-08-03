Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 12:13 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Motorola's upcoming Moto G9 Plus has been spotted on the FCC database, revealing some of its key specifications.
According to the filling, the smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery, and offer support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC.
As for the pocket-pinch, it should be priced around €277 (roughly Rs. 24,500) as per a Spanish retailer's listing.
The upcoming Moto G9 Plus is expected to sport a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-shaped notch to house the selfie snapper.
On the rear, there should be a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Further, the smartphone should feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen.
The Moto G9 Plus should have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and another 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 16MP selfie snapper.
The Moto G9 Plus is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It will offer support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Moto G9 Plus in India are available as of now. However, going by a Spanish retailer's listing, the handset is expected to sport a price-tag of around €277 (approximately Rs. 24,500).
