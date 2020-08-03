Motorola's upcoming Moto G9 Plus has been spotted on the FCC database, revealing some of its key specifications. According to the filling, the smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery, and offer support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC. As for the pocket-pinch, it should be priced around €277 (roughly Rs. 24,500) as per a Spanish retailer's listing. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G9 Plus: At a glance

The upcoming Moto G9 Plus is expected to sport a bezel-less display with a waterdrop-shaped notch to house the selfie snapper. On the rear, there should be a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. Further, the smartphone should feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 Plus should have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and another 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 Plus is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone should run on Android 10 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It will offer support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?