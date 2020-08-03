Xiaomi is all set to launch its affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, in India on August 4 at 12pm. Now, just ahead of the launch, Xiaomi India's Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, has teased the handset on his Twitter account revealing the key specifications. Further, it is touted to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant.

Design and display Redmi 9 Prime: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi 9 Prime will feature a waterdrop notch design and thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad-rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Prime is likely to sport quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Redmi 9 Prime is expected to powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?