Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 02:06 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is all set to launch its affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, in India on August 4 at 12pm.
Now, just ahead of the launch, Xiaomi India's Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, has teased the handset on his Twitter account revealing the key specifications.
Further, it is touted to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant.
As per the leaks, the Redmi 9 Prime will feature a waterdrop notch design and thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad-rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The Redmi 9 Prime is likely to sport quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Redmi 9 Prime is expected to powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage.
The handset should run on Android 10 and pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Redmi 9 Prime in India will be announced at the launch event on August 4. Further, it will be up for grabs during Amazon's Prime Day sale on August 6 and 7.
