Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 02:56 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme V5 in China.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a quad-rear camera setup, 5G support, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Further, the device is up for pre-orders and will go on sale in the country starting August 7.
Here's more on this.
The Realme V5 offers a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-rear camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Silver, Green, and Blue color options.
The Realme V5 features a quad rear camera with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.
The Realme V5 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme V5 is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at RMB 1,899 (around Rs. 20,500). However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.
