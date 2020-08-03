Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme V5 in China. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a quad-rear camera setup, 5G support, and a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the device is up for pre-orders and will go on sale in the country starting August 7. Here's more on this.

Design and display Realme V5: At a glance

The Realme V5 offers a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-rear camera setup. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Silver, Green, and Blue color options.

Information Realme V5 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme V5 features a quad rear camera with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme V5 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?