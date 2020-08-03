Two weeks following the launch of the OnePlus Nord, renowned tipster Max J has claimed that the company will launch two new handsets under the Nord moniker. These upcoming devices are codenamed Billie 1 and Billie 2, respectively (collectively referred to as Aurora). As for the specifications, the phones will have a dual/triple camera setup and should draw power from a Snapdragon 690 chipset.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the tipster's tweet

It's a leak... sort of.

Let me introduce Codename "Billie" or as we call it: Aurora.



The devices are based on our imagination but I believe they could be very close to the actual phones.



Yeah, "phones" - pluralhttps://t.co/Aa7GNBfOh9 pic.twitter.com/X7o4y5LGvc — Max J. (@MaxJmb) August 2, 2020

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord sports an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snappers. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. Finally, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord smartphone features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Meanwhile, on the front, the dual-lens setup includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide-angle lens for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a 5G-ready octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The device also offers support for the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

