Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 05:02 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Two weeks following the launch of the OnePlus Nord, renowned tipster Max J has claimed that the company will launch two new handsets under the Nord moniker.
These upcoming devices are codenamed Billie 1 and Billie 2, respectively (collectively referred to as Aurora).
As for the specifications, the phones will have a dual/triple camera setup and should draw power from a Snapdragon 690 chipset.
It's a leak... sort of.— Max J. (@MaxJmb) August 2, 2020
Let me introduce Codename "Billie" or as we call it: Aurora.
The devices are based on our imagination but I believe they could be very close to the actual phones.
Yeah, "phones" - pluralhttps://t.co/Aa7GNBfOh9 pic.twitter.com/X7o4y5LGvc
The OnePlus Nord sports an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snappers. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Finally, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord smartphone features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
Meanwhile, on the front, the dual-lens setup includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide-angle lens for selfies and video calling.
The OnePlus Nord draws power from a 5G-ready octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The device also offers support for the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The OnePlus Nord costs Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant, and is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB storage model. However, the entry-level model will arrive in the month of September.
