US tech giant Google has finally launched its much-anticipated handset, the Pixel 4a. The highlights of the premium device are a Titan M security chip, guaranteed updates for at least three years, and a Recorder app with real-time transcription support in English. As for the pocket-pinch, the handset carries a price-tag of $349 (approximately Rs. 26,250) in the US market. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body, narrow bezels, and a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped single camera module and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone sports a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and comes in a single Jet Black color.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 4a sports a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS) rear camera with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera is able to shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?