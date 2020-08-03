Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 09:30 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
US tech giant Google has finally launched its much-anticipated handset, the Pixel 4a.
The highlights of the premium device are a Titan M security chip, guaranteed updates for at least three years, and a Recorder app with real-time transcription support in English.
As for the pocket-pinch, the handset carries a price-tag of $349 (approximately Rs. 26,250) in the US market.
Here's our roundup.
The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body, narrow bezels, and a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera.
On the rear, it packs a square-shaped single camera module and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone sports a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and comes in a single Jet Black color.
The Google Pixel 4a sports a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS) rear camera with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.
The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera is able to shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Google Pixel 4a draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Google Pixel 4a costs $349 (roughly Rs. 26,250) for the sole 6GB+128GB storage version. The phone is up for pre-ordering in the US and will be up for grabs there from August 20. Meanwhile, in India, it will be available from October via Flipkart.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.