In the updates since last night, Twitter drew flak for an error that restricted tweeting. The bug kept showing a message saying "You have exceeded your tweet limit. Try Retweet again tomorrow" and affected many users of the service. Later, Twitter acknowledged that the problem stemmed from a backend issue and pushed a fix in about an hour. Here are other major developments.

News #2 $250 million fine from FTC?

Along with the error, Twitter said that it may also face a fine of up to $250 million from the Federal Trade Commission for improperly using the personal information of users. The company said it had an agreement with the FTC regarding not misleading users about their data, but it got violated when it inadvertently used numbers/emails given for security purposes to target ads.

News #3 Trump warns TikTok to sell or close

Hours after Microsoft said it is resuming discussions to buy TikTok's US operations by September 15, US President Trump issued a warning saying that TikTok could either sell or close. "It'll close down on Sept. 15 unless Microsoft or somebody else (a big, secure, very American company) is able to buy it and work out a deal," he said in a White House briefing.

News #4 Garmin paid millions to resolve ransomware attack

Late last month, Garmin suffered a days-long-outage following a cyber attack. The company did not say what this attack was or how it happened, but reports have suggested that it was a ransomware hack and the GPS tech provider has had to pay a "multi-million dollar ransom" through a third-party company called Arete Incident Response to get back access to its systems and data.

Other updates Other major developments to note

