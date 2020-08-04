Realme's budget-friendly Narzo 10 has gone on sale in India today. It is currently available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Along with the Narzo 10, the 32-inch and 43-inch variants of the Realme Smart TV have also gone on sale via Flipkart as well as Realme.com.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in That Blue, That Green, and That White color options.

Information Realme Narzo 10 has a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme Narzo 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Features Here's a look at the Realme Smart TV

Meanwhile, the Realme Smart TV range is offered in 32-inch and a 43-inch sizes, with the former offering an HD+ (768x1366 pixels) screen resolution and the latter having a Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution. Both the variants are powered by a MediaTek MSD6683 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. They pack a 24W speaker system and run on Android TV 9.

Pocket-pinch Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Smart TV: Pricing