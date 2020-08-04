Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 03:35 pm
Shubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India. It comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 that was announced in Spain back in June.
As for the highlights, the handset features a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi 9 Prime sports a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Further, it is offered in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, and Sunrise Flare color options.
The Redmi 9 Prime bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers (f/2.0) an 8MP selfie snapper.
The Redmi 9 Prime draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant.
It will go on sale for the first time on August 6 at 10 am as part of Amazon's Prime Day sale. However, the open sale will commence from August 17 via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studios.
