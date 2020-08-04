Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India. It comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 that was announced in Spain back in June. As for the highlights, the handset features a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9 Prime: At a glance

The Redmi 9 Prime sports a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, and Sunrise Flare color options.

Information Redmi 9 Prime has a 13MP quad rear camera

The Redmi 9 Prime bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers (f/2.0) an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 Prime draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?