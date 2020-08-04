Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 03:39 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
HMD Global has finally launched its much-anticipated budget handset, the Nokia C3, in China. The smartphone comes with a polycarbonate body, an HD+ display, a single rear camera, and entry-level hardware.
It is up for pre-ordering in China and carries a price-tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,500).
Here's our roundup.
The Nokia C3 sports a polycarbonate body and a conventional rectangular display with thick bezels. On the rear, it houses a single camera and a fingerprint reader.
The smartphone features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.
It also has an 'Xpress Key' for quickly launching Google Assistant or other apps.
The Nokia C3 has a single 8MP (f/2.2) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, the rear camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps, while the front unit can shoot HD videos at 30fps.
The Nokia C3 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB via micro-SD card).
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,040mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Nokia C3 will be up for grabs in China from August 13. It carries a price-tag of CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,500). However, those who pre-order the device, can buy it for CNY 669 (roughly Rs. 7,200).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.