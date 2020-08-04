HMD Global has finally launched its much-anticipated budget handset, the Nokia C3, in China. The smartphone comes with a polycarbonate body, an HD+ display, a single rear camera, and entry-level hardware. It is up for pre-ordering in China and carries a price-tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,500). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia C3: At a glance

The Nokia C3 sports a polycarbonate body and a conventional rectangular display with thick bezels. On the rear, it houses a single camera and a fingerprint reader. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also has an 'Xpress Key' for quickly launching Google Assistant or other apps.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia C3 has a single 8MP (f/2.2) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, the rear camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps, while the front unit can shoot HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia C3 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB via micro-SD card). The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,040mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?