Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 06:32 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
A study in the United States has found a potential therapeutic treatment for COVID-19, the viral disease that has afflicted over 18 million worldwide.
The study suggested that small molecule protease inhibitors could stop the human coronaviruses from multiplying.
Thus far, no specific treatment or vaccine has been found against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, examines a series of inhibitors of the coronavirus 3C-like protease, known as 3CLpro.
Since 3CLpro is essential for viral replication, it is an attractive drug target.
The study found that 3C-like protease inhibitors could block the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in primary human airway epithelial cells in vitro.
Further, the researchers administered a lead compound to a mouse model infected with the MERS-CoV (Middle East respiratory syndrome-coronavirus) one day after infection. It was found that the compound improved survival from 0 to 100% and reduced lung viral titers and lung histopathology.
"Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health," the study stated, "These results suggest that this series of compounds has the potential to be developed further as antiviral drugs against human coronaviruses."
One of the study authors, Kansas State University Virology Professor Kyeong-Ok Chang, said, "Vaccine developments and treatments are the biggest targets in COVID-19 research, and treatment is really key."
According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the global number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 18.3 million while 6.9 lakh people have died.
With 18.5 lakh cases, India has reported the third-highest number of cases in the world after the United States (4.7 million cases; 1.5 lakh deaths) and Brazil (2.7 million cases; over 94,000 deaths).
The death toll in India is 38,938.
