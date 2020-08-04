A study in the United States has found a potential therapeutic treatment for COVID-19, the viral disease that has afflicted over 18 million worldwide. The study suggested that small molecule protease inhibitors could stop the human coronaviruses from multiplying. Thus far, no specific treatment or vaccine has been found against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. Here are more details.

Study Study exploits 3C-like proteases as drug targets

The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, examines a series of inhibitors of the coronavirus 3C-like protease, known as 3CLpro. Since 3CLpro is essential for viral replication, it is an attractive drug target. The study found that 3C-like protease inhibitors could block the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in primary human airway epithelial cells in vitro.

Information Compounds improved survival in mouse model

Further, the researchers administered a lead compound to a mouse model infected with the MERS-CoV (Middle East respiratory syndrome-coronavirus) one day after infection. It was found that the compound improved survival from 0 to 100% and reduced lung viral titers and lung histopathology.

Quote 'Compounds have potential to be developed as antiviral drugs'

"Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health," the study stated, "These results suggest that this series of compounds has the potential to be developed further as antiviral drugs against human coronaviruses." One of the study authors, Kansas State University Virology Professor Kyeong-Ok Chang, said, "Vaccine developments and treatments are the biggest targets in COVID-19 research, and treatment is really key."

