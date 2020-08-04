As the latest addition to its portfolio of 5G-ready smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the all-new S7 in its home country. It features a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 64MP triple rear camera module, a 44MP dual selfie shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery. In China, the pre-orders for the handset will start tonight while sales will commence from August 8.

Design and display Vivo S7: At a glance

The Vivo S7 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch to house the dual-lens selfie snapper. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Jazz Black, Monet, and Moonlight White color options.

Information Vivo S7 has a 64MP triple rear camera arrangement

The Vivo S7 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.89) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary camera. For selfies, the dual-lens setup includes a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.28) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S7 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

