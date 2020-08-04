OnePlus has delayed the open sale of its newly-launched Nord smartphone in India. The premium mid-ranger, which was slated to release today, will now go on sale starting August 6 (midnight) via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus retail stores. It will also be available via Reliance Digital and MyJio stores from August 7 and other authorized offline retail partners starting August 12.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body and a bezel-less screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The device sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras OnePlus Nord has a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 5G network, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch How much does it cost?