-
OnePlus has delayed the open sale of its newly-launched Nord smartphone in India.
The premium mid-ranger, which was slated to release today, will now go on sale starting August 6 (midnight) via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus retail stores.
It will also be available via Reliance Digital and MyJio stores from August 7 and other authorized offline retail partners starting August 12.
-
-
Design and display
OnePlus Nord: At a glance
-
The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body and a bezel-less screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The device sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Moreover, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
-
Cameras
OnePlus Nord has a 48MP quad rear camera
-
The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens.
For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for 5G network, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Pocket-pinch
How much does it cost?
-
The Nord costs Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. As mentioned before, the handset will now go on open sale starting August 6.
Notably, the entry-level 6GB/64GB model will release in September and will be up for grabs exclusively via Amazon.