OPPO has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the K7 5G, in China. It comes as a successor to the OPPO K5 which was launched in October last year.

As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, four rear cameras, and a 4,025mAh battery.

The OPPO K7 5G will go on sale in China starting August 11.

Here's more.