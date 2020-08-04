Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 08:24 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the K7 5G, in China. It comes as a successor to the OPPO K5 which was launched in October last year.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, four rear cameras, and a 4,025mAh battery.
The OPPO K7 5G will go on sale in China starting August 11.
The OPPO K7 5G features an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 408ppi pixel density and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It comes in Flowing Cloud, Flow Flame, Sea Night, and Mystery Black, and Perak Lemon color options.
The OPPO K7 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OPPO K7 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO K7 5G costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 25,000). Lastly, it will go on sale in China starting August 11.
