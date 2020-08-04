Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 08:32 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Lava has launched the Z66 smartphone in India.
The handset sports a waterdrop notch display, a 13MP dual rear camera module, and a 3,950mAh battery.
It carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,777 and is currently available via offline retail stores only.
Here's our roundup.
The Lava Z66 features a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
It is offered in Marine Blue, Berry Red, and Midnight Blue color options.
The Lava Z66 has a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary lens and a 5MP autofocus sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the front side.
The Lava Z66 draws power from an unknown 1.6GHz octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB).
Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,950mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Lava Z66 is priced at Rs. 7,777 for the solo 3GB/32GB storage variant. The handset is currently on sale via offline partner retailers and is expected to become available via Flipkart and Amazon in the coming days.
