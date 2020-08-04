It carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,777 and is currently available via offline retail stores only.

The handset sports a waterdrop notch display, a 13MP dual rear camera module, and a 3,950mAh battery.

Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Lava has launched the Z66 smartphone in India.

The Lava Z66 features a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It is offered in Marine Blue, Berry Red, and Midnight Blue color options.